Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $180.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

