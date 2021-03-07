Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $80.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

