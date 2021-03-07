Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.32.

HD stock opened at $253.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

