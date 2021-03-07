Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,124 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $220.16 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $226.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

