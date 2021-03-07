Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $188.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

