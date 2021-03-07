Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400,764 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

NYSE BX opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

