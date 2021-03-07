Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after buying an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after buying an additional 473,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,287,000 after buying an additional 265,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK stock opened at $88.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $99.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average is $89.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

