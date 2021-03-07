Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Independent Bank worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,071 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 161,705 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,237,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 28.1% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 256,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 56,304 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INDB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.30. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.17.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

