Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,179 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,815,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after acquiring an additional 625,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $498.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $552.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

