Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 12,640 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $78.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

