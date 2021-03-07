Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,895 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 9,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 72,353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $136.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

