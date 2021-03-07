Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,753 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.6% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.78.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $450.14 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

