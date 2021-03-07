Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 6,470 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

NYSE:CVX opened at $109.00 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.