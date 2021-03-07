Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 8,194 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

