Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $91.04 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $91.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

