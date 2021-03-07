MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.2% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after buying an additional 429,470 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,883,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,864,000 after buying an additional 111,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,056,000 after buying an additional 261,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.66. 5,966,437 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94.

