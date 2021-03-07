MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $19.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 13.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.75. 6,614,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.