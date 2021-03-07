MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

