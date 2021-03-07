MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.35. 1,126,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.54 and its 200 day moving average is $196.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

