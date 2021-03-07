MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF comprises 3.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 907,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 216,967 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 444,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 59,658 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 77,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 101,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,591. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

