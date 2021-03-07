MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF comprises 3.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 907,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 216,967 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 444,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 59,658 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 77,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 101,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,591. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

