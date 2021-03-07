MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,616,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

