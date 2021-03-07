MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,578 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,578 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after buying an additional 1,045,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,068,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626,391. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

