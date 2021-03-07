MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,813 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for about 7.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,047,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,286,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.24. 790,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,268. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.10. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.