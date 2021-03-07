MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.09 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,544,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000.

IMTM stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $36.51. 150,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $40.23.

