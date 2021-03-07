Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.59% of Morningstar worth $58,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Morningstar by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Morningstar by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $236.67 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $255.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.86, for a total transaction of $2,634,885.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,986,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,244,245.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total transaction of $810,906.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,004,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,172,109.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,871 shares of company stock valued at $31,735,150. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

