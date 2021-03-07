Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Cut by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,402 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after buying an additional 1,567,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,623 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,046,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $178.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $184.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

