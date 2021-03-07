MovieBloc Hits Market Cap of $24.55 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $24.55 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00055365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.06 or 0.00791114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00059632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00029834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041825 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,660,840,796 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

