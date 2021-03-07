MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Position Decreased by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up 4.2% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 1.57% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $74,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

NYSE:MSM traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.36. 417,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $89.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 67,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854 over the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

