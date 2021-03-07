MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.56% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $73,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 152,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 226,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $89.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $361,074.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $311,039.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,854. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

