MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of MSCI worth $67,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $133,167,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MSCI by 237.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after acquiring an additional 166,534 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of MSCI by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $414.72 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $455.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $418.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.65.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.17.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.