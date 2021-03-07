mStable USD Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One mStable USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $46.39 million and $436,669.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,113.17 or 1.00389708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00037480 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00076517 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009898 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 46,788,393 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

mStable USD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars.

