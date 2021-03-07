Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.18% of Mueller Water Products worth $160,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 243,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $345,973.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.