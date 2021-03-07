MVL (MVL) Market Cap Reaches $84.82 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, MVL has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $84.82 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00788704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00026764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00060203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00042165 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,681,126,857 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

