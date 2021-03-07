MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,826,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,138 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.90% of MYR Group worth $169,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 317.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $285,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $67.78.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. Analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

