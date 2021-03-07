Myriad 1-Day Volume Tops $72,367.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Myriad has a total market cap of $10.92 million and approximately $72,367.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,771,058,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.