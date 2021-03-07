Name Changing Token (NCT) Price Hits $0.0770 on Major Exchanges

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $402,310.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00055346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00775532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00027341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00030073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token is a coin. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 37,726,422 coins and its circulating supply is 37,645,640 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “PolySwarm is an Ethereum-based threat intelligence (antivirus) marketplace. PolySwarm provides a real-time threat detection ecosystem involving enterprises, consumers, vendors and geographically diverse security experts. NCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the PolySwarm ecosystem- “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars.

