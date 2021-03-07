Namecoin (NMC) Trading Up 61% This Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00003126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 61% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $23.27 million and approximately $93,259.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,510.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.44 or 0.01026398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.32 or 0.00366905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00030562 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000899 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

