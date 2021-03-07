Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.04). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NNOX stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $94.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $1,201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,922,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

