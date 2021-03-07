NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Short Interest Update

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 28th total of 6,550,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NK opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. NantKwest has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 2.61.

Get NantKwest alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $461,271.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,975.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 39,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $534,871.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at $812,855.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 343,701 shares of company stock worth $6,025,208. 71.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NantKwest by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,303,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,033,000 after buying an additional 1,196,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NantKwest by 2,245.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 308,766 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in NantKwest by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 126,192 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the fourth quarter worth $1,611,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in NantKwest by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NantKwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for NantKwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantKwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.