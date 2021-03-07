Nasdacoin (NSD) Hits Market Cap of $169,345.72

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 95.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 107.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $169,345.72 and $385,209.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,848,847 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

