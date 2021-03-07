Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $139,683.85 and approximately $390,876.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 81.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 115.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,853,188 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.