Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NDAQ stock traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.70. 1,198,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,767. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $145.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day moving average is $131.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,022 shares of company stock worth $4,228,858 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after buying an additional 56,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,023,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

