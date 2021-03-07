Nash Exchange 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.27 Million (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Nash Exchange coin can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00004274 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded up 146.6% against the US dollar. Nash Exchange has a market cap of $63.87 million and $1.27 million worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.52 or 0.00459671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00067984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00076333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00080715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.59 or 0.00465656 BTC.

Nash Exchange was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io . Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

