National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in February

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 415,100 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 28th total of 519,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 345.9 days.

OTCMKTS NXPGF remained flat at $$4.42 during trading on Friday. National Express Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

NXPGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

