National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,281 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.45% of National Instruments worth $26,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NATI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,046,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,747,000 after acquiring an additional 47,186 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,851,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,316,000 after acquiring an additional 148,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,127.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,378 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,718,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,498,000 after acquiring an additional 136,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,370,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,238,000 after acquiring an additional 418,860 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

