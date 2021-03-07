National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.26% of National Instruments worth $72,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

