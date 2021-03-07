Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 61.5% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $39.19 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00018747 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 113.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,155,353 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.