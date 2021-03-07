Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Stake Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Navigator worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Navigator by 38.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 374,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 103,846 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Navigator by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 100,971 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture lifted its stake in Navigator by 3.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,365,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after buying an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Navigator by 19.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 7.3% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 265,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $10.10 on Friday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $564.64 million, a P/E ratio of -91.82 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Navigator Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

