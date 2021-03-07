Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Shares Sold by Athos Capital Ltd

Athos Capital Ltd reduced its position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,898 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAV. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Navistar International by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Navistar International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Navistar International by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 96,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Navistar International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navistar International alerts:

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navistar International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Shares of NAV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.18. 960,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,004. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54. Navistar International Co. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Navistar International’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.