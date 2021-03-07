NEAR Protocol Price Tops $4.29 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.29 or 0.00008349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $47.52 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.71 or 0.00464377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00068465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00076925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00081003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00461119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,771,460 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

